Mets announce Wild Card series roster

The Mets released their roster for the Wild Card series, beginning tonight at Citi Field against the Padres. The roster is surprising in a few ways. In the good news department, injured players Starling Marte, Darin Ruf, and Tylor Megill all return to the land of the living with their appearance on the roster.

In the most surprising move, the Mets did not go with Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, or Trevor Williams on the roster, leaving the team with three starters and no real long reliever for the three-game series. While this sort of optimism is pleasant, the reality remains: if a starting pitcher gets hurt or has a shaky performance, the team is left without a real option to eat up significant innings aside from David Peterson, who has been working exclusively in short bursts out of the bullpen as of late. And, without days off in this series, fatigue is a very real concern for the bullpen.

Let’s hope this bullishness on the part of the Mets’ management doesn’t come back to bite them this weekend.

Pitchers (italics indicate starting pitcher):

Chris Bassitt

Jacob deGrom

Edwin Díaz

Mychel Givens

Seth Lugo

Trevor May

Tylor Megill

Adam Ottavino

David Peterson

Joely Rodriguez

Max Scherzer

Drew Smith

Catchers:

Francisco Álvarez

Tomás Nido

James McCann

Infielders:

Pete Alonso

Eduardo Escobar

Luis Guillorme

Francisco Lindor

Jeff McNeil

Daniel Vogelbach

Outfielders:

Mark Canha

Terrance Gore

Starling Marte

Brandon Nimmo

Darin Ruf