Mets announce lineup for Wild Card Game 1

The Mets announced their lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Padres. In a surprise move, Starling Marte is back in the lineup, playing right field and batting sixth. Aside from Marte, the lineup is not too dissimilar to what the team has been running out lately, except for Eduardo Escobar hitting eighth. The September National League Player of the Month has been hitting fifth or sixth as of late, but is shuffled to just above Tomás Nido this evening. Batting champ Jeff McNeil slides into the third position, with Pete Alonso batting cleanup.

Brandon Nimmo - CF Francisco Lindor - SS Jeff McNeil - 2B Pete Alonso - 1B Daniel Vogelbach - DH Starling Marte - RF Mark Canha - LF Eduardo Escobar - 3B Tomás Nido - C

Max Scherzer - RHP

