Meet the Mets

The Mets played their first postseason game in six years last night, and well, it could have gone better. Max Scherzer gave up four home runs in 4.2 innings of work, and the Mets offense offered little against Yu Darvish, resulting in a 7-1 loss to the Padres. Jacob deGrom will now take the mound tonight in a win or go home game for the Amazins.

Prior to the game, the Mets revealed their initial postseason roster, and there were some surprises.

Pete Alonso’s first game in the postseason could have gone better.

We may be witnessing the end of Brandon Nimmo’s tenure on the Mets.

Starling Marte surprisingly made the roster and had himself a nice game despite his lingering finger injury.

The Mets are now looking to Jacob deGrom to be their savior.

If the Mets want to avoid getting bounced from the playoffs tonight, they should probably consider putting runs on the board early on in the game.

An early postseason exit would be difficult to swallow for this 101-win team.

Darin Ruf made the postseason roster despite his dreadful two months of production with the Mets.

Francisco Álvarez pinch-hit last night and became the youngest Mets player to ever appear in a postseason game.

Mark Canha and Trevor May went on a Queens food tour and discussed their seasons with the Mets.

Buck Showalter has accomplished a lot over the course of his career, but he is still searching for postseason success.

Michael Pérez, we hardly knew ye. The Mets designated the backup catcher for assignment to make room for Tylor Megill on the 40-man roster.

Around the National League East

The Phillies were held scoreless by the Cardinals for eight innings in their first postseason game in over a decade, but then they exploded for six runs in the ninth inning to stun the NL Central winners and secure a 6-2 win in Game 1 of their wild card series.

The Nationals have little clue what to expect from Stephen Strasburg in 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

Luis Castillo shut the powerful Blue Jays lineup down to lead the Mariners to a 4-0 victory.

José Ramírez slammed a clutch two-run homer against Shane McClanahan, and that proved to be the difference-maker as the Guardians notched a 2-1 win over the Rays.

Aaron Boone is still contemplating which starter he will turn to for Game 1 of the ALDS.

MLB fans across the pond are fuming after the league made it harder for international viewers to stream postseason games.

ESPN’s writers and analysts made their full postseason predictions.

MLB.com provided one reason that each postseason team has a chance to win it all.

This Date in Mets History

Bobby Jones pitched a one-hit shutout against the Giants to send the Mets to the NLCS on this date in 2000. Hopefully Jacob deGrom will be inspired by his example.