Mets set lineup for Game 2 of Wild Card Series

The Mets have announced their starting lineup for their literally-must-win Game 2 against the Padres tonight at Citi Field, and here it is:

Brandon Nimmo - CF Starling Marte - RF Francisco Lindor - SS Pete Alonso - 1B Mark Canha - LF Jeff McNeil - 2B Eduardo Escobar - 3B Darin Ruf - DH Tomás Nido - C

SP: Jacob deGrom

Coming off a brutal 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 last night, the Mets must win to force a Game 3 tomorrow night. They’re set to face the left-handed Blake Snell, who had a 3.38 ERA and 2.80 FIP in 128.0 innings in the regular season.

The most interesting part of this particular lineup is that Darin Ruf is in it. While the veteran excelled against lefties with the Giants earlier in the regular season, he has struggled mightily ever since the Mets traded for him at the deadline. In 74 plate appearances with the team, he hit just .152/.216/.197 with a 24 wRC+.