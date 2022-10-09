Meet the Mets

The Mets kept their season alive on Saturday night, beating the Padres 7-3. Jacob deGrom pitched six strong innings for the Mets, while the Mets’ offense was at its best, working deep counts and hitting the ball all over the field. They will play in a win or go home game tonight with Chris Bassitt on the mound as they look to advance to the NLDS.

Jacob deGrom is now the first pitcher in Mets history to be the winning pitcher in two postseason elimination games.

Pete Alonso backed up his ‘fun’ attitude with the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning.

The homegrown core of the Mets came through when they needed it most.

Edwin Diaz said he wanted to stay in the game in the 8th inning, but Buck Showalter took him out so he would be available for Game 3 of the series. Diaz said he is available to pitch.

After the game, Jacob deGrom acknowledged he did realize last night may have been his last start with the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Cardinals 2-0, sweeping the Wild Card series and advancing to face the Braves in the NLDS.

Marcell Ozuna could potentially make the postseason roster for the Braves.

Around Major League Baseball

In a game that was scoreless in the bottom of the 15th inning, Oscar Gonzalez sent the Guardians to the ALDS with a walk-off home run.

The Mariners made the second biggest comeback in postseason history, coming back from 7 runs down to beat the Blue Jays and advancing to face the Astros in the ALDS.

With the Cardinals bowing out to the Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yaider Molina have come to an end.

MLB’s regular season attendance dropped 5.7 percent from the 2019 season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015, the Mets won Game 1 of the NLDS over the Dodgers thanks to a brilliant performance from Jacob deGrom.