Mets announce lineup for Wild Card Game 3

There aren’t any surprises for the decisive game of the series.

By Chris McShane
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Coming off an exhilarating Game 2 win over the Padres last night at Citi Field, the Mets have announced their lineup for the third and final game of the series tonight. It is as follows:

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  6. Mark Canha - LF
  7. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  9. Tomás Nido - C

SP: Chris Bassitt

With the season on the line, that’s pretty much the best lineup the Mets could roll against right-handed Padres starter Joe Musgrove. The 29-year-old had a 2.93 ERA and 3.59 FIP in 181.0 innings in the regular season this year, and this is his first postseason start. He does have a bit of postseason experience, as he made seven relief appearances for the 2017 Astros during their playoff run, albeit with an 8.10 ERA.

Speaking of right-handed pitchers, it’s worth remembering that the Mets added Taijuan Walker to their roster for the series last night as a replacement for lefty Joely Rodríguez. And the team’s bench tonight includes the following hitters: Francisco Álvarez, James McCann, Luis Guillorme, Terrance Gore, and Darin Ruf.

