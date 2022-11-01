Meet the Mets

Tim Britton tried to figure out how the Mets can improve their offense in free agency.

Bleacher Report ranked every team’s chances to land Jacob deGrom.

Around the National League East

Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and the Astros was postponed due to inclement weather. The rest of the series will be pushed back a day. The travel day off will now be moved to Friday.

The Phillies will go to Ranger Suárez in Game 3 and Aaron Nola in Game 4. Former Mets Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler are expected to take the hill in Games 5 and 6, respectively.

Kyle Gibson could also start Game 5 if Syndergaard is needed before then.

Philadelphia hitting coach Kevin Long has now made it to the Fall Classic for the fourth time in 13 years.

The Phillies have won 21 of the 30 postseason games (.700) they’ve played at Citizens Bank Park, which represents the best home playoff winning percentage for any team. The second-best: The Mets, who won 26 of their 39 postseason games (.667) at Shea Stadium.

Mel Stottlemyre Jr. will return to the Marlins as their pitching coach after signing a multi-year deal with the club.

Around Major League Baseball

The Mariners threw Rafael Montero in as a ‘trade sweetener’ in the Kendall Graveman deal last season. Now he’s looking like the biggest chip from that trade.

The White Sox will interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for their open managerial position.

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner has won the Roberto Clemente Award. Turner did not hate the idea of returning to the Mets, when Mike Puma posed the possibility to him yesterday.

MLB’s revenue in 2022 was just shy of $11 billion, according to Rob Manfred.

Kodai Senga is set to explore free agency. The ace is one of the best pitchers in Nippon Professional Baseball.

This Date in Mets History

It’s been seven years since the Mets played their lone November baseball game, a 7-2 loss to the Royals which ended the 2015 Fall Classic in heartbreaking fashion for the franchise and its fans.