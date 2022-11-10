Meet the Mets

According to agent Scott Boras a number of teams have checked in on free agent Brandon Nimmo.

The agent overall was more praiseworthy of the organization than he has been in the past.

General manager Billy Eppler vowed to remain in touch with Jacob deGrom after he opted out of his contract.

The team officially announced Edwin Díaz’s five-year deal with the club which Jon Heyman argues is a good deal.

The Mets hired Reds assistant pitching coach Eric Jagers as the director of pitching development.

Eppler announced that the team has declined the mutual option on reliever Mychal Givens.

Around the National League East

The Braves traded Jake Odorizzi to the Rangers in exchange for lefty Kolby Allard.

What do the Marlins need to do in order to have a successful offseason?

Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski discussed Philadelphia’s successful season and the options he has to improve the team this offseason.

Uncertainty surrounds the Nationals at the general manager meetings as their ownership situation remains in flux.

Around Major League Baseball

Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge were the 2022 winners of the Hank Aaron award which recognizes the top offensive player in each league.

After finally getting his World Series ring, Dusty Baker will return as manger to the champions after re-signing with the Astros on a one-year deal.

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen could undergo shoulder surgery this offseason that would put his 2023 season in jeopardy.

The Red Sox remain in talks with both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers but the two sides remain far apart and no deal is close with either star.

Two Japanese stars could draw interest from teams in Major League Baseball.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Omar Minaya!