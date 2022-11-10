Mets decline option on Mychal Givens

The Mets declined their team option on right-handed reliever Mychal Givens for the 2023 season, per remarks made by general manager Billy Eppler.

Despite the obvious need for bullpen help ahead of the trade deadline, the Mets didn’t do much to bolster that part of their roster. Givens was their only addition via trade, and he couldn’t have made a worse first impression, as he gave up five runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his first appearance with the team. In total, Givens threw 20.2 innings for the Mets and had a 4.79 ERA over that span.

With his option declined, Givens becomes another of the Mets’ many free agents from their 2022 bullpen. The team will need to make moves to fortify the arms that will bridge the gap between the team’s starting pitchers and Edwin Díaz, who just the other day signed to a five-year deal.