Mets Morning News: McNeil wins Silver Slugger, Mets issue qualifying offers to three

The Mets picked up their option on Carlos Carrasco for the 2023 season. The team also extended the qualifying offer to Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo, and Chris Bassitt, while it chose not to do so with Taijuan Walker.

The Mets also picked up their option on relief pitcher John Curtiss, which was to be expected given the fact that they signed him earlier this year while he was still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Jeff McNeil won the National League Silver Slugger award for second baseman.

Since the Mets were one of the teams to exceed the luxury tax in 2022, should any of their qualifying offer players sign elsewhere, their compensation picks will be after the fourth round of the draft next year.

Consider Andrew Heaney one of the free agent pitchers the Mets have interest in.

The team is considering finding a better solution at designated hitter than it currently has in house.

The Mets outrighted baserunning specialist Terrance Gore following the season, but Gore refused the assignment and is now a free agent.

More details have emerged about the changes the Mets are making to the right field fence at Citi Field.

With free agency underway, one of the options the Mets are considering for their outfield is Michael Conforto.

Jacob deGrom has reportedly let the Texas Rangers know that he would be interested in signing with them.

Mets minor leaguer Omar De Los Santos won the Florida State League MVP award.

Federal Baseball wrote about Keibert Ruiz having established that he’s the Nationals’ top catcher heading into 2023.

Jon Jay is joining the Marlins’ coaching staff, and former Mets catcher Rod Barajas might be joining that staff soon, too.

A total of fourteen players received qualifying offers.

Justin Verlander opted out of his contract and is now a free agent.

The Brewers declined their option on Brad Boxberger, which could be relevant to the Mets, as they need to build out almost an entire bullpen.

The Padres inked Robert Suarez, a 31-year-old reliever who was excellent for them in his first major league season this year, to a five-year, $46 million deal.

The Dodgers declined their option on infielder Justin Turner. The team is, however, nearing a one-year deal with Clayton Kershaw.

The Rays traded Ji-Man Choi to the Pirates.

In sending out news about the All-MLB team, the league coined a new term that averages fWAR and bWAR: aWAR.

The Yankees are showing interest in Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida.

