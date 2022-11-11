Jeff McNeil wins Silver Slugger Award

Jeff McNeil was the sole Mets player to take home a Silver Slugger Award in 2022, after being a finalist alongside Pete Alonso (first base), Francisco Lindor (shortstop), and Brandon Nimmo (center field). McNeil is the first Met to win the award at second base since Edgardo Alfonzo in 1999.

McNeil had an exceptionally good year at the plate, hitting .326/.382/.454 with nine home runs and 29 doubles. He won the National League batting title in a dramatic fashion, edging out Freddie Freeman with a truly exceptional final few weeks of the season.

McNeil, who is 30, is entering his second arbitration-eligible season, and seems like a natural extension candidate, as his value will continue to increase over arbitration at a steady rate. McNeil made just $3 million in 2022, and looks poised for a significant raise in 2023.

McNeil’s fellow finalists were Jake Cronenworth, Ketel Marte, Kolten Wong, and Brendan Rodgers.

Congrats, Squirrel.