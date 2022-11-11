Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 117: Five More Years of “Narco”

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets have made their Qualifying Offers and picked up/declined the outstanding offers, and free agency has officially begun. The Mets made the first splash of the off-season by signing Edwin Díaz to a record contract. Brian and Chris discuss what may be next for the team in free agency.

Chris’s Music Pick:

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Laminated Denim

Brian’s Music Pick:

Low - The Great Destroyer

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on the air, email the show at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com

Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.