Mets Morning News: Bassitt declines QO, Mets survey free agent pitching market

Meet the Mets

To the surprise of no one, Chris Bassitt declined his qualifying offer and will now seek a multi-year contract in free agency.

Jeffrey Paternostro and the rest of the Baseball Prospectus team provided their list of the top prospects in the Mets farm system heading into 2023.

According to Mike Puma, the Mets are not one of the teams interested in signing Seth Lugo at this point.

One pitcher the team is apparently interested in: left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Around the National League East

The Braves made an early free agent signing, agreeing to a one-year deal with reliever Nick Anderson.

Luis Urueta—who had been slated to manage the Columbian team in the World Baseball Classic—is now slated to serve as the Marlins bench coach for new manager Skip Schumaker.

Around Major League Baseball

James Click’s reward for leading the Astros to two straight pennants and a World Series victory is a trip to the unemployment line, as the Astros will be moving on from their now-former GM after he rejected a one-year offer from them.

Clayton Kershaw will be sticking around in Los Angeles for at least one more year, as the future Hall of Famer has agreed to a one-year deal worth around $20 million with the Dodgers.

Blake Treinen underwent shoulder surgery which may end up keeping the Dodgers reliever out for the entire 2023 season.

Former Rangers GM Jon Daniels, after losing his job last August, has been hired by the Rays to serve as a senior adviser for baseball operations.

After spending the end of last season with the Rockies, reliever Jose Ureña will be returning to Colorado after agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with an option for the 2024 season.

Pete Rose sent a letter to Rob Manfred in an attempt to get his ban overturned so he could make the Hall of Fame.

Jeff Passan laid out the penalties for any team that signs a player with a qualifying offer attached to them.

John Harper predicted the teams that the top ten free agents will ultimately sign with.

MLB.com’s top writers also played the prediction game for some of the top free agents.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore discuss the re-signing of Edwin Díaz in the latest episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

Grace Carbone reviewed Jacob deGrom’s short but solid 2022 season and pondered whether it might be his last with the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver was awarded his third and final Cy Young Award on this date in 1975.