Mets Morning News: Unfolding

Meet the Mets

Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month.

To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason.

Edwin Diaz’s 5/$102M deal includes $26.5M in deferred payments that will run until 2042. Haha hehe hoohoo haha Bobby Bonilla haha money haha funny.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ are bringing Jesse Chavez back for his 16th major league season on a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp.

The Phillies and hitting coach Kevin Long agreed to a two-year extension on his current deal, keeping him in Philadelphia through the 2025 season.

On the player front, the Phillies and Dave Dombrowski are expected to be looking Very Strongly at Xander Bogaerts over the coming weeks.

Around Major League Baseball

Old Friend and World Series Champion Rafael Montero re-signed with the Astros on a three-year deal for $34.5M.

The Yankees’ Jose Trevino and the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado are the recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Platinum Gloves.

In the free agent season’s infancy, the Cubs have reportedly been in contact with the camps of Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts.

This Date in Mets History

Brett Baty turns 23 today, isn’t he a nice lad?