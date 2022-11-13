Mets have talked to Rays about trading for pitching

The Mets have talked to the Rays about trading for pitching ahead of the deadline to protect players ahead of the Rule 5 draft, per a tweet from Jon Morosi.

Earlier this evening, Morosi reported that the Rays were “engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline” and that the expectation in the industry is that the team will complete several trades before the deadline on November 15.

As a quick refresher, teams must add players to their 40-man rosters before that deadline if they want to protect players who would otherwise be eligible for selection in the Rule 5 draft. That draft will take place on December 7.

At the moment, the Mets have lots of space on their own 40-man roster, and they need two starting pitchers—at the absolute least, as that would mean penciling David Peterson in to the rotation—and several relievers for their 2023 roster.