From Complex To Queens, Episode 196: FCL/DSL 2022 review

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

First up this week, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss poorly thought out Charleston RiverDogs promotional nights in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, they review the Mets’ Arizona Fall League contingent and how they did over the course of the AFL season now that it’s over.

Following that, they discuss Mets minor league players who received All-Star nominations.

Lastly, they share their thoughts about players who saw time in the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League in 2022. Wins and losses don’t matter at all in the FCL or DSL and stats barely matter, so the team discusses players with skills and talent who stand out above their peers.

