Mets Morning News: Kicking

Meet the Mets

Along with the Cubs and Reds, the Mets have been in contact with the Rays about their pitching ahead of the team’s massive roster crunch coming with Tuesday’s protection deadline.

If Jacob deGrom ultimately decides against coming back to the Mets, Justin Verlander wouldn’t be the worst old ace to replace him with.

Around the National League East

In twenty years or so when you are at home, Remembering Guys, perhaps you will look upon Alex Dickerson’s stint in Atlanta and will have completely forgotten about it.

There are many words you can use to describe the first year of Avisaíl García’s 4/$53M deal with the Marlins, but Good is not one of them.

Around Major League Baseball

In the first of the four days of Award Week, the AL and NL Rookies of the Year will be handed out tonight on MLB Network.

If you want to know the award finalists (guys who finished in the top 3) and the schedule for the remainder of the week, I have the link for you.

The Mariners will be among the teams interested in the services of outfielder Masataka Yoshida if he is posted next month.

During a softball game in the Dominican Republic, Oneil Cruz was nice enough to send a ball into the moon.

Guardians president Chris Antonetti is sticking by his claim that the team will not be trading Shane Bieber at any point this offseason.

The Royals are apparently interested in bringing Zack Greinke back, and wouldn’t you know, he shares a similar interest in coming back.

Astros bench coach Joe Espada will not be taking a managerial role and instead be returning to Dusty Baker in Houston on a new contract.

This Date in Mets History

It is your civic duty to say happy birthday to Xavier Nady, Joely Rodriguez, and Francisco Lindor.