Mets Morning News: Mets exploring the starting pitching market

Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter could become the team’s first Manager of the Year.

Kodai Senga could be on the Mets’ radar, and it appears the team has scouted him extensively (as has the other New York squad).

The Mets have kept in touch with left-hander Andrew Heaney’s camp in their search to fill three potential holes in their rotation.

Will Sammon of The Athletic examined the team’s search for depth and Heaney’s potential fit in Mets Rumblings.

Seth Lugo is reportedly drawing interest as a starting pitcher, though it was recently reported the Mets were not one of the teams expressing interest in him.

The Mets have hired Jeff Albert as Director of Hitting.

Chuck Carr, who played for the Mets in 1990 and 1991, passed away on Sunday at the age of 55. Our condolences to his family.

The Mets are holding their annual MetsGiving Food Drive benefiting New York Common Pantry today at Citi Field. Fans donating at least 10 non-perishable items will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a select Mets home game in 2023. Stop by the Mets Team Store at Citi Field between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to support a great cause and score some tickets to a Mets game. Free parking in Lot G for those who are driving over. You may even get a chance to meet Shea!

Around the National League East

Braves’ outfielder Michael Harris II was named National League Rookie of the Year, edging out his teammate Spencer Strider.

The Marlins named Caroline O’Connor as their new President of Baseball Operations, making them the first major sports franchise in the U.S. to have women operating the entirety of the team’s day-to-day business.

Around Major League Baseball

The ESPN staff predicted who would take home the big honors during MLB Awards Week.

Mariners star Julio Rodríguez was named American League Rookie of the Year.

Adley Rutschman of the Orioles placed second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

The Cubs have officially released Jason Heyward.

Several big market clubs could be eyeing Justin Verlander, which could cause a bidding war for his services.

Martin Pérez is likely to accept the Rangers’ qualifying offer.

The Athletics play two spring training games against the Reds at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty in connection with an illegal gambling operation.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore debated whether the Mets should sign Brandon Nimmo or Trea Turner.

Chris McShane reviewed Stephen Nogosek’s 2022 season, which was his best big league season to date.

The Arizona Fall League has wrapped up, so Steve Sypa provided one final update.

Episode 196 of From Complex to Queens brought us a FCL/DSL 2022 review.

This Date in Mets History

Darryl Strawberry finished second in NL MVP voting on this date in 1988, finishing behind Kirk Gibson and becoming just the third Met to finish as a runner-up for the award. To date, no Met has ever been named league MVP.