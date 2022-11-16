Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Edwin Díaz signing and free agents the Mets have been connected to so far this offseason. We also congratulation Buck Showalter for winning NL Manager of the Year.

Next, we recap our feelings on the World Series and the 2022 playoffs in general. We lament the fact that it was the first World Series since 1950 with no U.S.-born Black players playing in it. But, we celebrate where baseball has made progress in other ways, such as the Marlins recently promoting Caroline O’Connor to team president, making them the first team in MLB history to have women serving as both GM and team president.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

