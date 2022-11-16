Mets Morning News: Showalter wins Manager of the Year

Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter was named NL Manager of the Year on Tuesday evening, the first ever Mets manager to win the award.

Francisco Lindor and his daughter Kalina congratulated Showalter on winning Manager of the Year.

The Mets left Jake Mangum unprotected ahead of the Rule 5 draft, and claimed Stephen Riding’s off waivers.

The Mets are weighing a pursuit of Justin Verlander and planning to meet with Kodai Senga while remaining engaged with Jacob deGrom’s team.

NYCFC will be building a new soccer stadium across from Citi Field, “putting Steve Cohen in better position to win one of three new state casino licenses.”

Around the National League East

The Braves are unlikely to sign Jacob deGrom, while they also acquired Dennis Santana from the Rangers.

Around Major League Baseball

Terry Francona was named Manager of the Year on the American League side.

Anthony Rizzo is returning to the Yankees on a multiyear deal.

Tyler Anderson agreed to a three-year deal with the Angels.

Joc Pederson and Martin Perez were the only two players to accept their Qualifying Offers.

Hal Steinbrenner remains high on Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The Royals are considering a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane explored some of the relief options the Mets can go after this offseason.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, the Mets unveiled their logo.