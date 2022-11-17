Mets Morning News: Edwin Díaz receives Cy Young votes

Meet the Mets

After a spectacular season Edwin Díaz received some votes on a few Cy Young ballots which placed him ninth in the voting.

Díaz made the trumpets famous and now Mr. Met’s trumpet has made it to the Hall of Fame.

A few large contracts have been handed out to relievers so far this season so if the Mets want to revamp their bullpen they will have to pay for it.

The Mets minor league system is still a bit thin but they do have a few top prospects who could make an impact during the 2023 season.

Major League Baseball is investigating the Mets and Yankees over their comments about Aaron Judge which could be seen as a breach of the CBA.

Around the National League East

Atlanta ace Max Fried came in second to Sandy Alcantara in the Cy Young vote.

Alcantara won the Cy Young unanimously and became the first Marlins pitcher to win the award.

Bryce Harper has made the decision to have surgery on his UCL injury but it is unclear whether it will be Tommy John or not.

The Nationals signed Derek Hill and Hobie Harris to minor league deals with an invitation to Spring Training.

Around Major League Baseball

After not pitching for nearly two years Justin Verlander won his third Cy Young at the age of thirty-eight.

The World Baseball Classic teams will face off against some Major League Baseball teams in an exhibition during Spring Training before the tournament begins.

Pete Rose wrote a letter to Rob Manfred seeking forgiveness in his quest to be inducted into the Hall of Fame but his actions haven’t given Manfred any reason to change his mind.

The Mariners acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver would have been seventy-eight today. Happy heavenly birthday to the Franchise who will now forever live on at Citi Field.