Mets Morning News: Mets met with Senga

Meet the Mets

Major League Baseball is investigating claims of collusion between the Mets and Yankees regarding the free agency of Aaron Judge, and the commissioner already has an opinion about what the investigation will find.

With the Mets having interest in Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, John Harper writes about Billy Eppler’s experience scouting players from Japan. The team recently met with the pitcher, and the meeting reportedly went well.

The complete details of the Mets’ five-year deal with Edwin Díaz are available in a tweet, assuming Twitter continues to exist.

Five Mets players showed up in National League MVP voting, though none of them were near the top.

If you enjoyed listening to Jake Eisenberg as he served as the Mets’ radio booth pinch hitter during the 2022 season, you’re out of luck, as he landed a gig broadcasting Royals games.

Around the National League East

If you’re into the business end of the Braves, there are some updates to be read.

Jeff Conine is returning to the Marlins as a special advisor.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge won the American League MVP award, while Paul Goldschmidt won it in the National League.

Shohei Ohtani will play for Japan in the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

The Rangers will host the All-Star Game in 2024.

The league launched MLB University, a career development program that it says will be aimed at preparing “diverse, mid-level baseball professionals for advancement to senior-level roles.”

Partnering with crypto exchange FTX didn’t turn out so well for the league. Those patches won’t be on umpires’ uniforms next year, in case that wasn’t obvious.

Pete Rose’s latest attempt to have his lifetime ban lifted isn’t working.

Apparently the baseball that wound up being hit for Aaron Judge’s final home run of the season is worth a lot of money.

The Mariners and Diamondbacks made a trade.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos shared the details of the SB Nation offseason simulation.

As a reminder, if you’d like to submit an entry for the 2022-23 AAOP contest, you must do so by 5:00 PM EST today.

This Date in Mets History

Doc Gooden was awarded the National League Cy Young on this date in 1985, with the results of the voting having been unanimous.