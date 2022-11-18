Mets trade for Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham

The Mets made their first trade of the offseason, sending reliever Franklin Sanchez to the Marlins in exchange for Elieser Hernández and relief-pitcher Jeff Brigham, according to Mike Puma and others.

The 27-year old Hernández has had an up and down career, both starting and relieving, for the Marlins since 2018. A career 83 ERA+, Hernández can be prone to the long ball, but can be an effective strikeout pitcher at times. After a disappointing 2022, the Marlins designated him for assignment.

Brigham a 30-year old reliever, had his best professional season in 2022, posting a 122 ERA+, a 3.65 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to 10 walks in 24 innings.

Both Brigham and Hernández were designated for assignment by the Marlins this offseason.

Sanchez, 22, who has been in the Mets organization since 2021, has never pitched above A-ball and hasn’t been listed on a major organization’s top prospect list, most recently pitched in the Arizona Fall League, giving up nine earned runs in seven innings. Reports say that he has trouble commanding his pitches, but flashes a decent cutter.

This is not a blockbuster move, but a solid acquisition of depth that may wind up helping the big league club or, at the very least, restocking the high minors.