Mets Morning News: Dom Voyage

Meet the Mets

Dominic Smith’s Mets career is very likely over, as the team has non-tendered their former first-round pick.

The Mets also made some acquisitions yesterday, starting with a trade for pitchers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for prospect Franklin Sanchez.

The club also added a pitcher from a division rival, claiming reliever William Woods off waivers from the Braves.

The Mets and Jacob deGrom both have reasons to desire a reunion.

Around the National League East

The Braves agreed to a 2023 contract with Mike Soroka while making a number of other roster decisions.

The Phillies will be keeping Sam Coonrod around next season, along with all their other arbitration-eligible players.

The Nationals are saying goodbye to Erick Fedde and Luke Voit, non-tendering both players.

Brian Anderson and Nick Neidert are now free agents after the Marlins decided to non-tender them.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB.com provided a full list of players who were non-tendered yesterday.

One of the more interesting non-tender decisions from yesterday: the Dodgers electing to cut ties with former MVP Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees have made a new offer to Aaron Judge in their continued attempts to keep their franchise player around.

Billy Beane is shifting his role with the Athletics, becoming a senior adviser for owner John Fisher.

The Minnesota Twins have unveiled their new duds heading into 2023.

One of the players who will be rocking those new uniforms for the Twins: Kyle Farmer, who the Reds are sending to Minnesota in exchange for right-hander Casey Legumina.

The Reds are also acquiring infielder Kevin Newman from the Pirates in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta.

The Angels added some depth to their roster by acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins.

The Rockies have extended reliever Tyler Kinley to a new three-year contract.

What players are most likely to be awards contenders for each team in the 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets’ board of directors announced that the team was going to be sold on this date in 1979, which would eventually lead to the team being acquired by [sigh] Fred Wilpon.