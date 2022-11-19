Mets non-tender Sean-Reid Foley

In addition to deciding to non-tender first baseman Dom Smith a contract for the 2023 season, the Mets have non-tendered right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley.

The 27-year-old had a 5.40 ERA in 10.0 innings with the Mets, all of which came early in the season. By early May, Reid-Foley had torn his UCL and needed Tommy John surgery, which he underwent shortly thereafter.

Reid-Foley joined the Mets as one of three pitchers sent by the Blue Jays in return for Steven Matz ahead of the 2021 season. The other two were Yennsy Diaz, who spent the 2022 season in Triple-A Syracuse after getting some major league innings in 2021, and Josh Winckowski, who was traded by the Mets to the Red Sox in the three-team deal that brought them outfield prospect Khalil Lee.

The choice to non-tender Reid-Foley was likely made to free up a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster, as the reliever wouldn’t have been in line for a major salary increase. At the moment, the team has 33 players on that roster.