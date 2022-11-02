Meet the Mets

Billy Eppler talked about the 2023 Mets, looming free agents, and more on a podcast with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.

Tim Britton looks at how the Mets can solidify their rotation this offseason.

Keith Hernandez praised the Phillies for their World Series run, saying the team made all the right moves.

Around the National League East

The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Astros in the World Series, smashing five home runs in the process.

Mel Stottlemyre Jr. is returning as the Marlins pitching coach on a multi-year deal.

Dansby Swanson and Max Fried of the Braves were among the Gold Glove winners announced on Tuesday.

Around Major League Baseball

A record 14 players received a Gold Glove award for the first time, as it was announced on Tuesday.

David Lennon writes that MLB’s free runner rule in extra innings is hard to dislike.

The White Sox are expected to name Pedro Grifol as their next manager.

Will the Angels listen to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis reviewed Pete Alonso’s strong 2022 season.

This Date in Mets History

Three Mets pitchers received votes for the Cy Young award in 1976, but none of them could take home the hardware.