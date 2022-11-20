Mets Morning News: Mets believe deGrom wants to stay

Meet the Mets

The Mets believe that as long as their offer is competitive with that of other teams, Jacob deGrom will prefer to stay in New York.

However, the Rangers, Dodgers and Yankees, and now the Cubs are all reportedly in the mix along with the Mets to sign deGrom this offseason, according to the latest rumors.

Around the National League East

Braves pitchers Tyler Matzek and Mike Soroka avoided arbitration by signing Major League deals.

The Good Phight reviewed Bryson Stott’s 2022 season.

Around Major League Baseball

Joel Sherman asked himself whether any of the 2022 MVPs or Managers of the Year will eventually be Hall of Famers.

Austin Meadows and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $4.3 million contract, avoiding arbitration.

Free agent 1B/DH José Abreu is a top priority for the Padres and has spoken with Padres officials this month, according to reports.

MLB.com brainstormed some out of the box free agent moves, including Jacob deGrom to the Angels.

Yoenis Céspedes and Onelki García have committed to playing for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden both earned Rookie of the Year honors 17 years apart on this date.