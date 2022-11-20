Mets have met with Justin Verlander

The Mets had a virtual meeting with free agent starting pitcher Justin Verlander last week, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. The 39-year-old Verlander was recently named the American League Cy Young winner for his performance during the 2022 season and opted out of his contract with the Astros following the team’s World Series win. Rosenthal notes that the Mets are weighing a bunch of different options, as their rotation still has significant needs.

After throwing just six innings during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 and subsequently missing the entire 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, Verlander put up a 1.75 ERA and 2.49 FIP in 175.0 innings of work over 28 starts during the regular season this year with the Astros. In the postseason, he struggled, as he racked up a 5.85 ERA in 20.0 innings of work in total. After a shaky start in Game 1 of the World Series, though, he gave up one run in five innings in Game 5.