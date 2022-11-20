 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets have met with Justin Verlander

The Mets have rotation needs, and they met with the American League Cy Young winner last week.

By Chris McShane
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Houston Astros v New York Mets Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

The Mets had a virtual meeting with free agent starting pitcher Justin Verlander last week, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. The 39-year-old Verlander was recently named the American League Cy Young winner for his performance during the 2022 season and opted out of his contract with the Astros following the team’s World Series win. Rosenthal notes that the Mets are weighing a bunch of different options, as their rotation still has significant needs.

After throwing just six innings during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 and subsequently missing the entire 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, Verlander put up a 1.75 ERA and 2.49 FIP in 175.0 innings of work over 28 starts during the regular season this year with the Astros. In the postseason, he struggled, as he racked up a 5.85 ERA in 20.0 innings of work in total. After a shaky start in Game 1 of the World Series, though, he gave up one run in five innings in Game 5.

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...