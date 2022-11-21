From Complex To Queens, Episode 197: Roster spots and how you fill ‘em

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Steve and Lukas begin with a discussion of the multitude of minor roster moves that the Mets made this past week. A few players were signed as minor league free agents, a few players were claimed from waivers and a trade was even made!

After that, they discuss the 40-man roster situation and take a look at players in the system who were left unprotected from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

Finally, they discuss some in-house personnel moves impacting the 2023 Major League Draft and look at the history of the most widely reported potential candidate to fill the newly opened role.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!