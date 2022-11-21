Mets Morning News: Met Meet

Meet the Mets

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Mets had a virtual meeting with recently-crowned Cy Young winner Justin Verlander last week.

For the back of the rotation, the Mets are also said to be interested in the services of former Yankee Jameson Taillon.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr., his two brothers, and his cousin, are all changing their representation and hiring Magnus Sports.

With Alex Reyes officially a free agent, it wouldn’t be the Marlins’ worst idea ever to consider signing him.

Around Major League Baseball

The Mariners have checked in on Trea Turner and the rest of the strong middle infielder free agent class.

In the first hour of his free agency, Cody Bellinger is said to have received calls from five different teams.

The Giants and the Rangers are among the teams interested in former Mariners outfielder and current free agent Mitch Haniger.

Asdrubal Cabrera’s thoughts on celebrating home runs has has apparently changed over the years as he decided to clothesline a player who was too happy.

Evan Longoria is hoping to play one or two more seasons in the big leagues for any competitive team who wants to give him a call.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1970, Tommie Agee became the first player in Mets history to win a Gold Glove.