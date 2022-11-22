Mets Morning News: Mets among teams interested in signing Senga

Meet the Mets

An orthopedic sports surgeon weighed in on whether Jacob deGrom is a bigger injury risk than other pitchers his age.

The Mets, as well as the Yankees and the Red Sox, are interested in Kodai Senga.

Steve Cohen is working hard to get a casino.

Olivia Pichardo, a former Mets intern Mets intern who played travel ball on Long Island, became the first female to make a Division I baseball team.

R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, and Carlos Beltrán will be on the Hall of Fame Ballot for the first time.

Beltrán is an intriguing addition to the ballot.

The Mets will host their Annual Winter Coat Drive on December 7 at Citi Field. Fans donating a gently used winter coat will receive a voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Mets home game.

Around the National League East

Jack Vita of Sports Illustrated examined six possible free agent landing spots for Dansby Swanson.

Steve Adams looked at the Phillies’ offseason outlook.

Jesse Dougherty analyzed the reconstruction of the Nationals’ rotation.

Around Major League Baseball

Aiden Gonzalez and Jesse Rogers explored how baseball’s rule changes will affect free agency this winter.

The Giants have checked in on both Brandon Nimmo and Cody Bellinger in their search for help in center field. Meanwhile, they will meet with Aaron Judge later today, and they are expected to be serious suitors for the American League MVP.

Darrah McDonald broke down San Francisco’s offseason outlook.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets made their debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on this date in 1961.