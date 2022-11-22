 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 2022-23 AAOP: The Finalists

Vote for the champion!

By Lukas Vlahos
We’ve gone through the AAOP entries and made up our minds on the finalists. Several Amazin’ Avenue writers and authors chipped in to come up with the list of finalists, and now it’s up to you, the community, to vote for the champions. The finalists, in no particular order, who found ways to make the Mets’ offseason good, fun, or both are:

Voting will remain open until 12:00 AM EST on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and we’ll post the winners the next morning. Best of luck to all, and thanks to everyone who took the time to submit an AAOP. This contest wouldn’t be the same if participation weren’t as strong as it is every year.

Prizes

All entries are subject to the official rules, found here.

Poll

Which AAOP was the best?

