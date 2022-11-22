The 2022-23 AAOP: The Finalists

We’ve gone through the AAOP entries and made up our minds on the finalists. Several Amazin’ Avenue writers and authors chipped in to come up with the list of finalists, and now it’s up to you, the community, to vote for the champions. The finalists, in no particular order, who found ways to make the Mets’ offseason good, fun, or both are:
- AAOP: There Will Be Blood by cpins
- AAOP: Screw the Rules, I Have Money! by The Elusive Sage
- AAOP: Picture Them In Orange and Blue by mattsbrew
- AAOP: Notto... by IPA
- AAOP: Lord of the Ring: Rotation of the Aged by Ouch, I bumped my Shinjo
Voting will remain open until 12:00 AM EST on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and we’ll post the winners the next morning. Best of luck to all, and thanks to everyone who took the time to submit an AAOP. This contest wouldn’t be the same if participation weren’t as strong as it is every year.
Prizes
- First place: FOCO Edwin Díaz trumpets bobblehead
- Second place: FOCO Mr. Met champions bobblehead
- Third place: $25 BreakingT gift card
All entries are subject to the official rules, found here.
Poll
Which AAOP was the best?
-
17%
There Will Be Blood
-
11%
Screw the Rules, I Have Money!
-
25%
Picture Them In Orange and Blue
-
24%
Notto...
-
21%
Lord of the Ring: Rotation of the Aged
Loading comments...