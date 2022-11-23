Mets Morning News: Offseason rolls along

Meet the Mets

MLB said they found no evidence of collusion between the Mets and Yankees in regards to free agent Aaron Judge.

SNY looked at the Mets’ free agency targets and priorities as the offseason has gone on.

Mark Canha helped give back with turkey donations along with the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

Around the National League East

The Phillies announced a three-year extension for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, keeping him in Philadelphia through 2027.

Valera Mejia Harris is aiming to make the Nationals roster in 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

Justin Verlander and Albert Pujols won AL and NL Comeback Player of the Year respectively.

Carlos Beltran’s Hall of Fame case should not be tainted by his involvement in the Astros’ sign stealing scandal.

Joel Sherman writes Aaron Judge’s visit with the Giants could be the Yankees last misread on their star.

MLB.com compiled Rookie of the Year candidates for 2023 from each team.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

You can check out all of the AAOP finalists here.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, the Mets mad their debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.