Mets Morning News: Happy Thanksgiving!

Meet the Mets

Happy Thanksgiving dear Amazin’ Avenue readers!

One of the pieces of the combined no-hitter and one of the very few lefties in the bullpen, Joely Rodríguez is moving on to Boston after signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox.

The Mets are still seen as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom, especially now since the Rangers are reportedly interested in Carlos Rondon.

GM Billy Eppler has plenty of experience in scouting Japanese stars as the Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kodai Senga.

Carlos Beltrán’s career is Cooperstown worthy and he should forever be enshrined wearing a Mets cap.

Major League Baseball has finished its investigation and concluded that there was no collusion between the Mets and Yankees when it comes to Aaron Judge.

The Mets signed LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Deni Reyes to minor league deals with an invitation to spring training.

Investors associated with both the Mets and Yankees are vying for a coveted casino license as they both want to bring a casino to New York.

Around the National League East

Some very early 2023 projections have the Braves finishing as the best team in Major League Baseball.

The Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Diaz off waivers from the Marlins.

Phillies star Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

Josiah Gray showed flashes for the Nationals in a year where he otherwise struggled.

Around Major League Baseball

A judge ruled against Trevor Bauer and is allowing the San Diego woman who accused the pitcher of sexual assault to proceed with her lawsuit.

The Giants put Aaron Judge in touch with NBA superstar Steph Curry in an attempt to get the slugger to sign with the team.

The Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their pitching coach and Dayton Moore as an adviser to the GM.

While it seems like some hitters can handle good pitching, the truth is that nobody hits good pitching.

This holiday season Major League Baseball was active in giving back to their communities.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague reviewed Edwin Díaz’s outstanding season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005, the Mets traded for Carlos Delgado in exchange for Mike Jacobs and minor leaguers Yusmeiro Petit and Grant Psomas.