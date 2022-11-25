Mets Morning News: A slow holiday news day

Meet the Mets

Mike Axisa rounded up things for which fans of all thirty Major League Baseball teams could be thankful, and for Mets fans, he lists the return of Edwin Díaz to the team.

If Statcast alone were to determine the best defenders at every position in each league, Jeff McNeil would make the National League all-defensive squad for 2022.

Rising Apple writes that the Mets should add Alex Reyes to their bullpen as a low-risk option.

Around the National League East

Federal Baseball looks back at how the Nationals reacted to trading Juan Soto at the deadline earlier this year.

As far as Braves fans are concerned, the hot stove remains quiet.

The Good Phight counts their blessings coming off a season that saw the Phillies reach the World Series.

Fish Stripes is keeping tabs on Marlins players who are playing in winter ball.

Around Major League Baseball

The Giants and Dodgers seem like the most likely teams to sign Aaron Judge if he were to leave the Yankees, writes Jon Heyman.

Speaking of the Yankees, Heyman notes that they might consider Carlos Rodon or Justin Verlander on the pitching front and that Brandon Nimmo could be a fit for them in the event that Judge leaves.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2010, Kaz Matsui signed a deal to return to Japan, bringing an end to his time in Major League Baseball.