Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 118: Stockpiling Fringe Arms

The Mets made a bunch of small moves over the past two weeks, acquiring a number of potential bullpen arms and non-tendering Dominic Smith and Sean Reid-Foley. Brian and Chris discuss these moves, as well as give an update for how they feel about Jacob deGrom’s return to Queens.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Fuzz - Fuzz

Brian’s Music Pick:

Fela Kuti - Live!

