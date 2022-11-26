Mets Morning News: Hey, shut up about your catering business!

Meet the Mets

Mookie Wilson talked about the catering business he started with members of his family this year.

The Mets would like a reunion with Adam Ottavino as they try to build their 2023 bullpen.

SNY.tv considered a couple of potential bargain free agent options that both the Mets and the Yankees might consider pursuing.

Around the National League East

Battery Power discussed the 2022 season of reliever Silvino Bracho.

Around Major League Baseball

Which elite veteran pitcher is the better target—Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander?

The Pirates made a free agent signing, inking veteran first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year, $6.7 million deal.

MLB.com looked at the most interesting unprotected Rule 5 players on the roster of each team.

The Cubs are considering a couple of potential bounceback outfielder options, as they are reportedly interested in Michael Conforto and Cody Bellinger.

There are a few destinations which could make sense for Bellinger—including, perhaps, the Mets?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane tried to find some relief pitching options on the free agent market for the Mets.

Chris and Brian Salvatore discuss the latest happenings with the Mets on the newest episodes of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

This Date in Mets History

Ron Hunt lost out on the Rookie of the Year Award to Pete Rose on this date in 1963.