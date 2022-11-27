Mets Morning News: Thanksgiving leftovers

Meet the Mets

“But if deGrom leaves, I’m of the opinion that the Mets need another ace to replace him. And I think it would be an incredibly easy call to target Verlander over Rodón,” writes Danny Abriano of SNY.

A reunion with Seth Lugo is seen as “less likely” as one with Adam Ottavino, according to reports.

Around the National League East

The Phillies, Mariners, and Yankees discussed a potential three-team trade prior to the August 2 trading deadline that would have sent lefty Marco Gonzales to Philadelphia and “possibly” Joey Gallo to Seattle.

Federal Baseball recapped how the Nationals reacted to the Juan Soto trade.

Around Major League Baseball

Given the upcoming limits on defensive shifting, it’s a good time to be a left-handed hitting free agent, writes Joel Sherman.

MLB.com used Statcast data to rank the 22 nastiest pitches of 2022. Jacob deGrom’s slider was third and his four-seam fastball was 15th. Edwin Díaz’s fastball and slider ranked 16th and 17th, respectively.

MLB.com also ranked the best free agents entering their age 35 season and above. Unsurprisingly, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom are atop the list.

Davy Andrews of FanGraphs went on a mission to find out if there are any hitters who are actually better against good pitching. The short answer is...not really.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1967, the Mets sent pitcher Bill Denehy and $100,000 to the Washington Senators for their new manager Gil Hodges.