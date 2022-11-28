Mets Morning News: Lull

Meet the Mets

It would be neat if the Mets signed Trea Turner. Sure there would be some downsides I guess, but consider how neat it would be.

Around the National League East

The Marlins have hired Brant Brown, one of the Dodgers’ two hitting coaches, to be their new hitting coach.

Tyler Matzek wasn’t bad for the Braves in 2022, but he wasn’t quite the guy who dragged them through the playoffs in their championship year.

Around Major League Baseball

August 2019 Phenom Aristides Aquino took his talents overseas and signed with the Chunichi Dragons of NPB.

Two-time All Star Julio Teherán signed a minor-league contract with the Padres for the 2023 season.

Tommy Kahnle has at least one third of the league Very Much Looking Strongly at him and desiring his services.

Ramon Vazquez will take over the Red Sox’ bench coach role from the departing Will Venable.

Mike Clevinger is now a former-Padre as he signed a one-year deal for at least $8M with the Chicago White Sox.

This Date in Mets History

On this date last year, the whispers of Max Scherzer and the Mets were born.