Mets Morning News: Eric Chavez gets promoted

Eric Chavez has been promoted to bench coach amid several changes for New York, including Jeremy Barnes taking over for Chavez’s vacated position.

With the change, manager Buck Showalter now has a new direct mentee.

The Mets promoted Barnes amid growing interest from other teams potentially signing their assistant hitting coach.

The Rangers ‘seem more confident’ in landing Carlos Rodón than Jacob deGrom, which could mean good news in New York’s pursuit of a reunion with their ace right-hander.

Could a mystery team be in the mix for deGrom?

A roundtable of baseball writers debated the risks and rewards of signing deGrom, Rodón, and Justin Verlander.

Meanwhile, Danny Abriano weighed the pros and cons of signing Cody Bellinger.

The Mets expect to fill their Designated Hitter role internally.

Francisco Lindor will remain on the new MLBPA executive subcommittee. He will be joined by fellow holdover Marcus Semien, and newcomers Jack Flaherty, Lance McCullers Jr., Ian Happ, Austin Slater, Lucas Giolito, and Brent Suter. Max Scherzer will exit.

Former Met Michael Conforto is currently in hitting and throwing programs, which he reportedly started months ago.

Around the National League East

The Nationals have created 18 new positions, which they are hiring for this winter.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros reportedly inked slugging first baseman José Abreu on a three-year deal.

Next year will be Miguel Cabrera’s final season.

The Dodgers met with Verlander yesterday.

Marc Carig shared the story of the fan who goaded Ken Rosenthal into baseball Twitter lore.

Speaking of Rosenthal, he shared what he’s heard on the deGrom and Rodón front, among other things.

MLB Network’s Bill Ripkin thinks the Red Sox should pursue Chris Bassitt to fill out their rotation.

The Mariners signed Trevor Gott on a one-year deal.

Seattle are among the teams showing interest in signing Conforto.

The Reds signed catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal.

Chris Devenski signed a one-year deal with the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani has been voted the winner of the 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award

The YES Network is trying to get Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly for its broadcasts

This Date in Mets History

Happy 62nd Birthday HoJo!