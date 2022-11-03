Meet the Mets

Three out of the five teams in the division have been in the World Series in the last five seasons and the Mets can learn some things from their closest rivals.

With quite a few players set for free agency, the Mets might need to build a whole new bullpen for next season.

Edwin Díaz was a key piece of the bullpen and GM Billy Eppler would love to have him on the team long term but the decision is ultimately up to the electric closer.

Starling Marte could move back to center next year if the team loses Brandon Nimmo to free agency.

Both Díaz and Nimmo are both reportedly high up on Eppler’s list of players to sign for next season.

Former Met Ed Hearn is in need of a kidney transplant.

Around the National League East

Keith Law has Dansby Swanson ranked as the third-best free agent on the market this offseason.

The Tigers claimed reliever Sean Guenther off waivers from the Marlins.

Stop me if you heard this one before. The Phillies were no-hit for the second time by a combined no-hitter. It was the first combined no-hitter in World Series history.

Major League Baseball has to sort out the MASN deal in order for the Nationals to get sold by their current owners.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB is heading down a slippery slope as more players become the face of legalized betting.

Perhaps one of the biggest questions this offseason is whether or not the Angels will listen to offers on Shohei Ohtani.

Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander will be the starters for Game 5 with the World Series tied at two apiece.

With Cristian Javier’s stellar start in Game 4, he became the the first pitcher to start multiple combined no-hitters in his career.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vas Drimalitis reviewed Max Scherzer’s first season with the Mets.

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, the latest offseason rumors and the Phillies in the World Series were discussed.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973 Bud Harrelson was fined $250 for inciting a brawl in the NLCS.