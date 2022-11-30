Meet the Mets

The Mets are looking to pair one of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, or Carlos Rodon with Max Scherzer at the top of their rotation. Meeting with Verlander and Rodon are considered contingency plans if deGrom leaves.

On that note, the Mets are set to meet with Rodon some time this week.

Meanwhile, the Rays have reportedly reached out to Jacob deGrom.

While Daniel Vogelbach will most likely be on the team in 2023, it’s unlikely he would be the primary designated hitter.

Craig Bjornson will not be returning as the Mets bullpen coach, and the Mets would like their new hire to be thought of as an assistant pitching coach.

Around the National League East

The Nationals signed outfielder Stone Garrett to a major league contract.

Around Major League Baseball

Jerry Reinsdorf released a statement after Jose Abreu signed with the Astros, saying he had hoped Abreu would spend his entire career with the White Sox.

Jim Crane of the Astros said he has not spoken with Justin Verlander recently.

Reliever Shelby Miller agreed to a deal with the Dodgers.

Don Mattingly is in talks to join the Blue Jays coaching staff.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2007, the Mets traded away former top prospect Lastings Milledge to the Nationals. The Mets received Ryan Church and Brian Schneider in return.