A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin' Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the report from Andy Martino of SNY about the Mets not pursuing Aaron Judge that launched an MLB investigation into whether the Mets and the Yankees were colluding.

Then, we talked about the latest free agency rumors and the Mets’ pursuit of one of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, or Carlos Rodón. We also chatted about a potential reunion with Adam Ottavino and the state of the Mets’ pitching depth given the moves they’ve made on the fringes.

Next, we discuss the free agency signings that have been made across baseball, the Winter Meetings outlook, Bryce Harper’s Tommy John surgery, and Trevor Bauer taking two L’s in court.

Finally, we wrap things up with an extended post-Thanksgiving Walk-off Wins segment, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

