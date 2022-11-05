Francisco Lindor wins MLBPA’s Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award

Earlier tonight, it was announced that Francisco Lindor won the 2022 Marvin Miller Man of the Year award. The award, given by the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, is voted on by MLBPA members, and is given to a player “whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement.”

The award, established in 1997, is named for Marvin Miller, the first executive director of the MLBPA, and one of the key figures around players’ rights in the game. He was an integral part of the elimination of the reserve clause and the establishment of free agency. He was posthumously induced into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Lindor is only the second Met to win the award; Curtis Granderson was the Man of the Year in 2016, after leading the Mets to their second straight playoff berth. Lindor, a player who seems to be as well liked in the clubhouse as his in the stands, is one of the great ambassadors for the game.

Congratulations, Francisco.