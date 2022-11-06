Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series

Meet the Mets

Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting.

The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season.

Around the National League East

The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to become World Series champions.

Around Major League Baseball

At age 73 with 2,093 regular-season victories and nine division titles under his belt, Dusty Baker is now a World Series-winning manager. “I said if I win one, I want to win two,” he said.

“No doubt, this is staying with me,” said the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead home run ball. “This is my title memory right here.”

Jeremy Peña became the first rookie in World Series history to record a hit in each of the first six games. He earns World Series MVP honors.

Yuli Gurriel missed the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote about how Cristian Javier being pulled from Game 4, despite a no-hitter in tact, was indicative of modern baseball.

“I mean, I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet, you know?” Dusty Baker said. “So, yeah, it matters. It matters to the people. It matters to us.”

MLB Trade Rumors takes a look at the right-handed relievers in this year’s free agent class.

This Date in Mets History

On November 6, 1997, the Milwaukee Brewers switched to the National League and the Mets went on to dominate the Brewers over the subsequent few years.