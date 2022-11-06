Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.

Heyman is also reporting that Chris Bassitt will likely decline his $19 million mutual option in favor of seeking a multi-year deal. Bassitt was the Mets’ most consistent and healthy starter in 2022, making 30 starts, throwing 181 and 2⁄ 3 innings for an ERA of 3.42, a FIP of 3.66, an ERA+ of 113, all good for 3.2bWAR. Bassitt and the Mets added this option after agreeing to an $8.6 million deal for 2022 after Bassitt’s trade from the Athletics.