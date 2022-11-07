The 2022-23 Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan Contest (AAOP)

It’s that time of year again! The offseason is upon us, and as is tradition here at Amazin’ Avenue, we turn to our community to do something that’s always a lot of fun: the Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan Contest—commonly referred to as the AAOP. If you’re unfamiliar, here’s our finalist post from last season’s contest, just so you can familiarize yourself with the format and how things work.

Rules and Guidelines

Submit your entry as a FanPost. The title must begin with “AAOP:” (no quotes) so that the judges can easily find your entry. The deadline for submission is Friday, November 18 at 5:00 PM EST. No exceptions. There are no specific formatting requirements. Entries will be evaluated on readability, creativity, and realism by a panel of Amazin’ Avenue staff writers. For this year’s contest, 2023 payroll cannot exceed $325 million. The same goes for all future years. Without getting into arguments about what the Mets should or will spend, this will allow participants enough flexibility to do some interesting things with their AAOPs. You have the power to make qualifying offers to any eligible player. Use this spreadsheet for arbitration salaries (from MLBTR’s estimates) and future payroll obligations. Note that we are assuming a league minimum salary of $650,000. Note that your final submission need only consider the 26-man roster and does NOT need to include all players included in the sheet. For a list of available free agents, use MLBTR. Make sure your roster is legal. That means 26 players, at least 13 of whom must be position players. Your AAOP begins at the start of the Mets’ offseason, so you are free to ignore any decisions the Mets have already made since the season ended. Make your submission as readable as possible. Use spell-check, proofread your post, and try to make it sound good. If we have to slog through reading your plan, we probably won’t like it too much. Same goes for making your post look good. Sprinkle in some images, tables, and of course some Paintz (MS Paint for the uninitiated). Fun aesthetics are a great way to make your plan stand out and keep the judges interested while reading it. Make your plan as realistic as possible. Whether the Mets might realistically execute your plan isn’t important, but the moves do need to be at least somewhat justifiable.

Prizes

