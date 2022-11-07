Mets Morning News: Closed

Meet the Mets

The Mets have reportedly re-signed Edwin Diaz to a five-year contract for $102M, the largest for any relief pitcher in history.

The Edwin Diaz signing is a good way for Steve Cohen’s Mets to start the offseason, but it should only be the beginning.

The Mets are presumably going to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s option for 2023 while Chris Bassitt is likely to decline his.

Before opt-outs and declined player options are taken into account, nine New York Mets officially became free agents yesterday morning.

Around the National League East

In the first official move of the offseason, the Nationals announced that they are bringing Sean Doolittle back on a minor-league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

The Nationals also declined Nelson Cruz’s mutual option for 2023, making him a free agent.

In the first trade of the offseason, the Braves acquired outfielder Sam Hilliard from the Rockies.

Around Major League Baseball

Teams must decide whether or not to extend the qualifying offer to eligible players before Thursday’s deadline.

Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball sold at auction for $360,000.

As the offseason officially gets underway, it has come out that Martin Maldonado will undergo surgery for a sports hernia and was playing with a broken hand.

The White Sox are planning on picking up Tim Anderson’s $12.5M team option.

With a second, less murky World Series title to their name, what will be the legacy of these Houston Astros?

The Cubs and Astros agreed to deal that would send Willson Contreras to Houston in exchange for Jose Urquidy, but ownership never officially signed off.

Ten Astros artifacts from the 2022 World Series ranging from Yordan Alvarez’s game 6 bat to Dusty Baker’s toothpicks are headed to the Hall of Fame.

Before officially becoming a free agent, Yuli Gurriel expressed his interest in returning to Houston for the remainder of his career.

X-rays confirmed Alex Bregman broke his left index finger while getting tagged by Jean Segura at second base in game six.

Also in game six, Jose Altuve injured his hamstring running out a double and would’ve been out of a potential game seven.

The General Manager Meetings kick off tomorrow in Las Vegas, marking the unofficial official start of the hot stove season.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced some changes to their coaching staff, including Matt Holliday taking the bench coach position.

The Twins will be picking up Sonny Gray’s $12.5M option for the 2023 season.

Carlos Rodón opted out of the remainder of his contract with the Giants and became a free agent.

This Date in Mets History

You are contractually obligated to wish Kris Benson and Glendon Rusch happy birthdays.