Meet the Mets

Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker officially opted out of their contracts and became free agents, as everyone expected.

Jon Heyman thinks there’s a better chance Judge stays in the Bronx than there is of deGrom remaining in Queens.

Buck Showalter was named a finalist for NL Manager of the Year, alongside Braves skipper Brian Snitker and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Some recent buzz suggests the Mets could make a run at signing Trea Turner (which they absolutely should do).

There was not a lot of dialogue between the Mets and Nimmo’s camp between their last game and the start of free agency.

Joel Sherman discussed how the Mets could pivot in the outfield should they fail to retain Nimmo.

Pat Ragazzo believes Nimmo should be next on the team’s wish list.

SNY’s Danny Abriano listed five pitchers he thinks the Mets should pursue this winter.

John Harper made some bold offseason predictions for the Mets.

According to Andy Martino’s sources, $26.5 million of the $102 million in Edwin Díaz’s contract is deferred. This will help lower the luxury tax hit of the closer’s deal.

Single-game tickets for Mets spring training games go on sale today at 10am.

Brenden Mallette has been hired as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. He previously worked for the NBA’s Pistons.

Around the National League East

Two Braves players are finalists for NL Rookie of the Year: Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. They are joined with Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals.

The NL East is well-represented in the NL Cy Young race, with Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins and Atlanta’s Max Friend ending up as finalists alongside Julio Urías.

Zach Eflin has declined his $15 million option with Philadelphia and will hit free agency. Meanwhile, the Phillies also picked up their $18 million option on Aaron Nola.

The Phillies declined their option on Jean Segura.

Around Major League Baseball

The Cardinals had two MVP finalists in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Padres star Manny Machado joins them as the third MVP finalist.

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Yordan Alvarez have been identified as the three AL MVP finalist.

Justin Verlander, Dylan Cease, and Alek Manoah are finalists for AL Cy Young.

Terry Francona, Brandon Hyde, and Scott Servais are the AL Manager of the Year finalists.

Steven Kwan, Julio Rodríguez, and Adley Rutschman are AL Rookie of the Year finalists.

Anthony Castrovince looked at the Top 20 free agents heading into the offseason.

You can watch the first ever MLB Draft Lottery on MLB Network on December 6.

The Yankees have picked up Luis Severino’s option for 2023. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo opted out and became a free agent.

John Harper, similar to what he did with the Mets, made five bold predictions for the Yankees’ offseason, including the club re-signing Judge.

In addition to deGrom and Walker, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Carlos Rodón were among the players who opted out and became free agents.

Angels GM Perry Minasian says Shohei Ohtani will not be traded this offseason.

The Rockies have hired Hensley Muelens as their hitting coach.

The Athletic looked at what nine teams can offer the Angels in exchange for Shohei Ohtani. The Mets could have an inside track on trading for Ohtani, at least according to one MLB insider.

The Baseball Hall of Fame have announced the eight players comprising the 2023 Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot.

David Portnoy, founder of known cesspool Barstool Sports, lost a defamation suit against Insider over articles accusing him of sexual assault.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan (AAOP) contest is back!

Chris McShane analyzed the team’s bullpen now that Díaz has been re-signed.

Steve Sypa provided an update from Week 5 of the Arizona Fall League.

On Episode 195 of From Complex to Queens, the crew reserved St. Lucie’s 2022 season.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 49th Birthday Edgardo Alfonzo!