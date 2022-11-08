Buck Showalter is a finalist for National League Manager of the Year

Buck Showalter has been named one of three finalists for National League Manager of the Year, having banked 101 wins with the Mets during the 2022 regular season. The other two nominees are Brian Snitker of the Braves and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers.

While expectations were rightfully fairly high for the Mets before the season began, the fact that the team won as many games as it did should give Showalter a good shot at the award. Given that the Mets won just 77 games in 2021, the team put together quite a turnaround in the manager’s first year with them.

There were, of course, other factors that went into the team’s success this year, the biggest of which were the moves that brought in Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Adam Ottavino.

If Showalter were to win the award, which is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America, it would be his fourth time winning it.